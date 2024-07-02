Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,178 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

