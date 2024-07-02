Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.81 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

