Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,029.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after buying an additional 653,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 926,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 598,847 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

