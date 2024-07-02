Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WK. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.14.

Workiva Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WK opened at $71.49 on Monday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 361.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

