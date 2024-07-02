Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,008,546 Shares

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,008,546 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $49,952,816.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,521,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,323,546.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ELYM opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $11.55.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics
About Eliem Therapeutics
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.
Featured Stories
