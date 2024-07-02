Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,008,546 Shares

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,008,546 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $49,952,816.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,521,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,323,546.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELYM opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

About Eliem Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Eliem Therapeutics makes up 4.4% of BML Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company's stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

