Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total transaction of $6,241,400.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $7,218,305.82.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $388,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total value of $1,212,559.58.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $356.61 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $357.57. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.42 and a 200-day moving average of $279.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

