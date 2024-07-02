PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 140,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,772,598 shares in the company, valued at $812,740,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $913,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in PBF Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

