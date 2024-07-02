Neil J. Fernandes Sells 4,409 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $1,060.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,101.81. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $964.21 and its 200-day moving average is $907.97.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $980.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.29.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

