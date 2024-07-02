Kenneth Bradley Miller Sells 40,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Bradley Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 2,804,509 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 215.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 969,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 662,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

