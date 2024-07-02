The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 49,937 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,760,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

