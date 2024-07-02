Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Victor K. Lee Sells 1,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $819.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.99 and a 200 day moving average of $691.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

