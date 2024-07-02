Brian G. Robins Sells 23,334 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,172,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.45.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $222,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $49,196,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

