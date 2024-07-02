Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $30.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEP

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.