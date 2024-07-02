Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $30.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

