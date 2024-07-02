Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.10.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

