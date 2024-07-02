Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 5,064 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Century Aluminum worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CENX. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 0.5 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

