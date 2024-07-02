Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old Republic International by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 876,872 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3,068.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 473,020 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,596,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 337,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 221,682 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

