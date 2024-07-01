Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,237,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,856,824. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.