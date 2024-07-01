Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 33.8% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $268.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.41. The company has a market cap of $402.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

