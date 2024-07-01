Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $267.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

