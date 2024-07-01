Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

HD stock traded down $7.16 on Monday, reaching $337.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $334.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

