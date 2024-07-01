RHS Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RHS Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $266.87. 972,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

