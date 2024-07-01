Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

