Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $266.86. The stock had a trading volume of 575,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,588. The stock has a market cap of $400.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

