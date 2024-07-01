Scott Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

