Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $242.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

