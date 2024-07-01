BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BKM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.88. The company had a trading volume of 569,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,554. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

