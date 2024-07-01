Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 103.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.81. 489,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,917. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $380.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.