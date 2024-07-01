Diversified Trust Co Purchases 31,015 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 45,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 60,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. 7,059,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,689,327. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.