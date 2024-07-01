Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 283.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.1% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $165.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average is $158.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.