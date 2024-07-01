RHS Financial LLC Sells 4,228 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.31. 1,883,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,244,572. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.