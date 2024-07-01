iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,533,346 shares. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

