BKM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 55.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.50. 988,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,501. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.