Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,929 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,702,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,677,133,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.00. 29,170,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,695,227. The company has a market capitalization of $663.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average is $191.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

