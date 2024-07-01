Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys 1,352 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 112,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.25. 1,993,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,185. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.