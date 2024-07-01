Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GOVT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310,793 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0606 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.