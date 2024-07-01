Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.85. The company had a trading volume of 844,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average of $202.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,654 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

