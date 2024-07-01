BKM Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,152,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,594. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

