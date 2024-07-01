Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Syscoin has a total market cap of $101.33 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,197.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00614683 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00070434 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 789,698,811 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

