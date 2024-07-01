iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 315,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.