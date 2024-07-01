iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 195,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 618,429 shares.The stock last traded at $101.27 and had previously closed at $102.70.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

