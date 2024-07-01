Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,533,346 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.