Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,069 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.32. 8,494,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,448,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average is $200.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

