BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EELV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EELV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. 34,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.