BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $215.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

