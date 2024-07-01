Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,945 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 0.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,554. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.1686 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

