Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.00. 7,583,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 31,294,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

