Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 4.3%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.48. 486,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,004,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 6.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
