iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.54. 17,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 149,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AILE

iLearningEngines Stock Down 1.9 %

About iLearningEngines

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11.

(Get Free Report)

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.