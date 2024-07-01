Short Interest in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Rises By 29.8%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 53,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.77. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $297,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,449.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $168,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,276.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,868 shares of company stock worth $3,448,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in StoneX Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

